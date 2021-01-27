Covid-19 27.1.2021 04:39 pm

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa hosts webinar on the African Union vaccine strategy

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA

The strategy aims to immunise at least 60% of the African population with vaccines to create ‘herd immunity’.

African Union chair President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the Bureau of Heads of State and government-endorsed Covid-19 vaccine strategy that was endorsed in August 2020.

The strategy aims to immunise at least 60% of the African population with vaccines that have been proven to be safe and efficacious, to create “herd immunity”.

The vaccine strategy has three key objectives: accelerate African involvement in the clinical development of a vaccine; ensure African countries have access to a sufficient share of the global vaccine supply; remove barriers to widespread delivery and uptake of effective vaccines across Africa.

Watch the address below.

