WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa hosts webinar on the African Union vaccine strategy

African Union chair President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the Bureau of Heads of State and government-endorsed Covid-19 vaccine strategy that was endorsed in August 2020.

The strategy aims to immunise at least 60% of the African population with vaccines that have been proven to be safe and efficacious, to create “herd immunity”.

The vaccine strategy has three key objectives: accelerate African involvement in the clinical development of a vaccine; ensure African countries have access to a sufficient share of the global vaccine supply; remove barriers to widespread delivery and uptake of effective vaccines across Africa.

Watch the address below.

