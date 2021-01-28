Daily Covid-19 update: SA records 7,707 new cases, 753 deaths

Citizen reporter & AFP

A total of 8,107,833 tests have been completed with 49,065 new tests.

As of Wednesday, 27 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,430,648 with 7,707 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

753 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 6 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Free State, 75 from Gauteng, 261 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 219 from Limpopo, 16 from Mpumalanga, 50 from North West, 7 from Northern Cape and 102 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 42,550.

Limpopo province continues to conduct audits of the deaths in hospitals and updating its figures.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister said.

Recoveries now stand at 1,263,476 representing a recovery rate of 88,3%.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,107,833 tests have been completed with 49,065 new tests conducted since the last report.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Cases top 100 million

At least 2,159,155 people have died of coronavirus since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

More than 100,236,603 cases have been registered.

The US has suffered the highest toll with 425,227 deaths, followed by Brazil with 218,878 and India with 153,724.

The number of deaths globally is underestimated. The toll is calculated from daily figures published by national health authorities and does not include later revisions by statistics agencies.

EU-AstraZeneca row

Pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca says it will attend a meeting with EU representatives to discuss delays of its vaccine, contradicting earlier claims from Brussels.

Sanofi solidarity

French pharma group Sanofi agrees to help produce 125 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab at its factory in Frankfurt after abandoning development of its own vaccine.

Pricy quarantine

British citizens returning from roughly 30 “high risk” countries must quarantine in hotels near airports for 10 days with in-room meals and security guard supervision costing £1,500 ($2,060, 1,697 euros).

Ambush lockdowns

A spike in cases spurs Hong Kong to try “ambush lockdowns” where neighbourhoods are closed off without warning and everyone inside subjected to tests.

Peru restricted

Half of Peru’s population, including residents of the capital Lima, will enter a two-week lockdown at the end of January with authorities reporting a spike in deaths.

Worse than nasal swab

China is using rectal swabs to test those it deems at “high risk” of infection with doctors citing higher efficacy as virus traces “linger longer” in the anus.

Covid passports

Iceland issues its first digital certificates to ease international movement for vaccinated travellers, including 4,800 Icelanders who’ve already received two doses.

300 million Americans

The Biden administration says the US government is purchasing an additional 200 million Pfizer and Moderna jabs and will have enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

Microsoft boon

The US technology stalwart says its profits rose 17 percent from a year ago to $43.1 billion as the pandemic pushed work, play and socialising on to the cloud.

Trujillo dies

Colombian Defence Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, who had overseen the government’s fight against drug gangs and guerrillas, dies of coronavirus at 69.

Lebanon riots

Clashes between lockdown protesters and police in northern Lebanese city Tripoli — one of the country’s poorest — injure at least 45 as frustration with tight restrictions boils over.

Moscow eased

Russia’s capital announces further easing of restrictions citing the improving health situation, even as many countries tighten anti-virus measures.

Olympics test delayed

The first Tokyo Olympics test of 2021 – an artistic swimming event set for early March – is postponed due to travel restrictions under Japan’s state of emergency.

