Daily Covid-19 update: 6,041 new cases confirmed, taking total to 1,423,578

Citizen reporter & AFP

Recoveries now stand at 1,254,674 representing a recovery rate of 88%.

As of Tuesday, 26 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,423,578 with 6,041 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

680 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 86 from Eastern Cape, 28 from Free State, 141 from Gauteng, 306 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 4 from Limpopo, 18 from Mpumalanga, 2 from Northern Cape and 95 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 41,797.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,058,768 tests have been completed with 39,529 new tests conducted since the last report.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

EU gets tough on vaccines

Tensions mount between the European Union and pharmaceutical firms over delays to vaccine deliveries with leaders moving to track consignments being sent outside the bloc to higher bidders.

Vaccine nationalism blasted

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa accuses rich countries of bulk-buying vaccines and hoarding them to the detriment of others.

Dutch riot again

Dutch police arrest 184 rioters after a third night of protests against a curfew, in the worst unrest in the Netherlands in four decades.

Second dose delay?

Amid a global shortage of vaccines, the World Health Organization cautiously backs delaying second injections of the Moderna jab.

Mexico deaths pass 150k

Mexico’s death toll has passed 150,000, a day after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he tested positive.

Billionaire positive

Latin America’s richest man, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, 80, is being treated for Covid-19 but has only mild symptoms.

Million cases in Indonesia

Indonesia passes more than one million cases as the nation of nearly 270 million launches one of the world’s biggest vaccine drives.

Brazil variant in US

A case diagnosed in Minnesota earlier this month is identified as the first US appearance of the Brazil variant.

AstraZeneca denial

AstraZeneca says media reports that the German government found only eight percent efficacy of its vaccine in the over 65s are “completely incorrect”.

UK genomics help

Britain, which has carried out more than half of all SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences worldwide, will offer genomics expertise to countries lacking resources.

New Zealand borders

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warns New Zealand’s borders are likely to remain closed for much of the year.

Child ban

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte reimposes a ban on children aged 10 to 14 leaving home, telling them to watch television.

Greece bans gatherings

Greek police announce a ban on large gatherings for a week ahead of expected protests on a number of issues.

UK unemployment up

Official figures show Britain’s unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of last year as lockdowns destroyed jobs.

No virus in Tajikistan

Authoritarian leader Emomali Rakhmon says the pandemic has ended in his Central Asian country with mosques set to reopen after a nine-month closure.

Nearly 100 million cases

At least 2,140,687 people have died of coronavirus since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

More than 99,631,812 cases have been registered.

The US has suffered the highest death toll with 421,134 deaths, followed by Brazil with 217,664 and India with 153,587.

Doctors for Olympics?

Japan plans to recruit 10,000 medical personnel for the virus-delayed Olympics, despite the heavy strain on the healthcare system caused by a third wave of infections.

Florida Games?

A Florida official tells the International Olympic Committee that the US state — where deaths have topped 25,000 — would be happy to host the Olympics Games if Japan backs out.

Gorilla recovering

An elderly gorilla at the San Diego Zoo is recovering from Covid-19 after being treated with cutting-edge synthetic antibodies.

Football losses

The pandemic could cost Europe’s 20 highest earning football clubs over two billion euros ($2.4 billion, £1.4 billion).

