Mtsweni-Tsipane apologises for not wearing mask, accepts fine

Mpumalanga premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane has apologised for not complying with the lockdown and state of disaster regulations after she was captured on national TV not wearing a mask in public during the funeral of the late minister Jackson Mthembu on Sunday.

Mtsweni-Tsipane signed an admission of guilt at the Vosman police station in Emalahleni on Monday and accepted a fine for failing to wear a mask, which can be up to R1,500 according to the Disaster Management Act.

The premier has also wrote a letter of apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza after many social media users called upon Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, to arrest Mtsweni-Tsipane or erase the criminal records of all people who were arrested for not wearing masks.

Cele had since requested National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole to investigate the matter.

The minister revealed in December that police had arrested more than 342,000 people since the beginning of the lockdown, with thousands of them now having criminal records.

Meanwhile, Mtsweni-Tsipane has bought 1,000 masks to be distributed to the eMalahleni community and would go into self-isolation for a period of 14 days.

She previously claimed that it was an error that her face mask had fallen off, and that she was only without her mask for a brief period.

No mask. The premier of Mpumalanga not leading by example. I hope the President will take action. @PresidencyZA @MYANC pic.twitter.com/2uK52C3Tln — Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) January 24, 2021

