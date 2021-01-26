 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

A really testing experience

Columns 4 hours ago

None of us had anything in common, except that we had to be tested.

Danie Toerien
26 Jan 2021
04:30:15 AM
PREMIUM!
A really testing experience

Picture for illustration. Picture: Jacques Nelles

If I had to guess, I’d say the woman who was in front of me in the queue was about 65. But an old 65. You know that look – when someone looks like they’ve been 65 for two decades. One of the clinic staff handed out forms. I already had mine, filled in and everything. The old woman in front of me didn’t have a pen, so I lent her mine. She struggled to stand, so it seemed natural that she made the only chair her own. It was one of those horrible, cheap, black plastic chairs that –...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Two-thirds of SA adults say they’re willing to take Covid-19 vaccine – survey 26.1.2021
Florida offers to host Olympics if Tokyo backs out: state official 26.1.2021
Daily Covid-19 update: 4,551 new cases, 243 more deaths confirmed 25.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains

Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst

General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct

General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off

General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.