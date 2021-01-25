Govt expected to announce vaccine rollout plan this week

PREMIUM!
Govt expected to announce vaccine rollout plan this weekCovid-19 8 hours ago
Department of health spokesman Popo Maja said it was expected either the president or the department would address the nation in the next two days.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Weather Tropical storm Eloise: South Africa gears up for big rains
Politics Ramaphosa ‘weakened’ politically without Mthembu at his side – analyst
General Cele calls for investigation into Mpumalanga Premier’s conduct
General Mpumalanga Premier says she was not aware her mask had fallen off
General He said ‘Cyril will be disappointed’ – nurse Mavis details Jackson Mthembu’s last moments