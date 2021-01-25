 
 
Govt expected to announce vaccine rollout plan this week

Covid-19

Department of health spokesman Popo Maja said it was expected either the president or the department would address the nation in the next two days.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
25 Jan 2021
04:55:11 AM
Picture for illustration. Hopes for a virus vaccine have helped propel stock markets higher. AFP/File/EVA HAMBACH

Government is expected to announce plans for the arrival and distribution of one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine early this week. This after news that South Africa was reportedly paying 2.5 times more than most buyers for the drug has placed its negotiations skills under the spotlight. Department of health spokesman Popo Maja said it was expected either the president or the department would address the nation in the next two days. “Negotiations have concluded with regard to the vaccines that are coming and preparations have been in place. The minister will give further details on what will happen...

