Covid-19 20.1.2021 04:25 pm

Joburg officially takes over as Gauteng Covid-19 hotspot

Citizen reporter
Joburg officially takes over as Gauteng Covid-19 hotspot

Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Twitter/@GautengProvince

A total number of 5219 people are currently hospitalised in the public and private facilities.

As of Tuesday, 19 January 2021, the number of detected Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now sits at 366,432, with 322,432 recoveries and 7057 deaths.

New Covid-19 related stats were reported, with 618 from Johannesburg, 569 from Ekurhuleni, 682 from Tshwane, 158 from West Rand, 93 from Sedibeng and 38 from unallocated areas.

This brought the total recoveries to 322,434.

Johannesburg recorded 2272 deaths, Ekurhuleni with 1606, Tshwane with 2153, West Rand with 561, Sedibeng with 457 and unallocated areas with 8.

ALSO READ: Here is a breakdown of Covid-19 hotspots in Gauteng

Meanwhile, a total of 7,700,019 tests have been completed with 46,648 new tests conducted since the last report.

The number Covid-19 contacts traced is 230,015 with 181,088 people completing the 10-day monitoring period with no symptoms and therefore de-isolating.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 vaccine key to recovery 21.1.2021
300 days of lockdown: Was it worth it? 21.1.2021
The day Covid took my friend 21.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Continued booze ban could shatter SA’s glass industry, says Consol

Crime WATCH: Police officers caught assaulting two men

Lotto Man wins R60m PowerBall shortly after being dumped by lover 

Business News Mirror Trading International bitcoin scam investors to pay back the money

Multimedia WATCH: ‘The best’ four years later, it is Trump’s last day in power


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition