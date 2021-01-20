Joburg officially takes over as Gauteng Covid-19 hotspot

As of Tuesday, 19 January 2021, the number of detected Covid-19 cases in Gauteng now sits at 366,432, with 322,432 recoveries and 7057 deaths.
New Covid-19 related stats were reported, with 618 from Johannesburg, 569 from Ekurhuleni, 682 from Tshwane, 158 from West Rand, 93 from Sedibeng and 38 from unallocated areas.
This brought the total recoveries to 322,434.
Johannesburg recorded 2272 deaths, Ekurhuleni with 1606, Tshwane with 2153, West Rand with 561, Sedibeng with 457 and unallocated areas with 8.
Meanwhile, a total of 7,700,019 tests have been completed with 46,648 new tests conducted since the last report.
The number Covid-19 contacts traced is 230,015 with 181,088 people completing the 10-day monitoring period with no symptoms and therefore de-isolating.
