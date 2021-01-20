Covid-19 20.1.2021 09:59 am

Mkhize to visit healthcare facilities in Limpopo as Covid-19 oversight tour continues

Reitumetse Makwea
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize conducted a site visit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital on 19 January 2021. Picture: Twitter/@DrZweliMkhize

Residents in Thohoyandou and surrounding villages in Limpopo said they were feeling the impact of the large number of people dying in their communities, with many families losing bread winners.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to visit health facilities in Limpopo on Wednesday as Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to rise.

Mkhize’s visit will start at Tshilidzini Hospital in Thohoyandou, then move to a local mall that has previously been described as a super-spreader location.

This came after residents in Thohoyandou and surrounding villages in Limpopo said that they were feeling the impact of the large number of people dying from the virus in their communities.

On Tuesday, Limpopo recorded 238 more Covid-related deaths, taking its total to 977 since the pandemic began.

The minister will later visit the Modimolle TB facility in the Waterberg District, which is currently being used as a Covid-19 high-care facility.

Mkhize conducted an oversight visit at Gauteng healthcare facilities on Tuesday, as part of his tour to provinces bogged down by Covid-19 caseloads.

The visits included Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane and Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg

This after Steve Biko Hospital saw a sharp increase in Covid-19 patients since December last year. A series of images and videos made their way onto social media, with reports of recent lyadmitted patients being more ill and requiring critical care, following the high rate of infections and consequent pressures on the province’s healthcare system.

