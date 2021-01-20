Mkhize to visit healthcare facilities in Limpopo as Covid-19 oversight tour continues

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to visit health facilities in Limpopo on Wednesday as Covid-19 infections and deaths continue to rise.

Mkhize’s visit will start at Tshilidzini Hospital in Thohoyandou, then move to a local mall that has previously been described as a super-spreader location.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize will be conducting an oversight visit to various healthcare facilities in Limpopo today. See details below: pic.twitter.com/XP9niq69XU — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 20, 2021

This came after residents in Thohoyandou and surrounding villages in Limpopo said that they were feeling the impact of the large number of people dying from the virus in their communities.

On Tuesday, Limpopo recorded 238 more Covid-related deaths, taking its total to 977 since the pandemic began.

The minister will later visit the Modimolle TB facility in the Waterberg District, which is currently being used as a Covid-19 high-care facility.

Mkhize conducted an oversight visit at Gauteng healthcare facilities on Tuesday, as part of his tour to provinces bogged down by Covid-19 caseloads.

The visits included Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane and Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg

This after Steve Biko Hospital saw a sharp increase in Covid-19 patients since December last year. A series of images and videos made their way onto social media, with reports of recent lyadmitted patients being more ill and requiring critical care, following the high rate of infections and consequent pressures on the province’s healthcare system.

