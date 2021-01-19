11 North West matric exam markers test positive for Covid-19

Eleven grade 12 exam markers from the North West province have tested positive for Covid-19.

The spokesperson of the North West department of education Elias Malindi said nine marking staff and two officials from the department had tested positive for Covid-19 since the marking process started on 6 January.

“All the markers who tested positive are from various marking centres across the province and are now released to go back home for self-quarantining. The hostel and marking rooms which were used by these markers have been decontaminated,” Malindi said.

North West MEC for education Mmaphefo Matsemela wished those who tested positive for Covid-19 a speedy recovery.

“On behalf of the department I would like to wish all the markers who tested positive a speedy recovery. I regard them as heroes and heroines of our society as they sacrificed their family time and decided to support the call of changing the lives of the South African child. In our department health and safety of employees is the number one priority and we will ensure that the Covid-19 regulations are followed to the latter until marking has been completed.

“So far marking is progressing very well and 70% of the candidates’ scripts have been marked. We are left with 30% of the scripts and we anticipate to complete it on Thursday, 21 January 2021. According to our observation there is no need to extend the marking days,” Matsemela said.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

