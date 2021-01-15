Brian Molefe’s testimony cut short as Zondo has to isolate

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture had to adjourn after it became known that Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had been in contact with a person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

The commission had just returned from a lunch break when Zondo announced it could not continue with former Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Molefe’s testimony.

Zondo said he will have to isolate, voicing concerns on the disruption of the commission.

He said: “We are supposed to continue but we are unable to continue because we have received news that somebody that works closely with me has tested positive for Covid-19. It seems that in those circumstances we cannot continue.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s the reality that we have to find ways of how better to handle the situation because each time one of us comes in case contact with a Covid-19 case, the hearings are going to be distracted and it will cause problems for the commission and the timeline of the work of the commission.”

The commission now has to explore the possibility of conducting hearings virtually, depending on the availability of Molefe.

“We can find a day to do that next week,” he said.

