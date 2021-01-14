Here is a breakdown of Covid-19 hotspots in Gauteng

As of Wednesday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases was 1,278,303 with 18,555 new cases identified, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced.

806 more Covid-related deaths were reported, with 150 from Eastern Cape, 24 from Free State, 211 from Gauteng, 235 from KwaZulu-Natal, 14 from Limpopo, 14 from Mpumalanga, 7 from Northern Cape and 151 from Western Cape.

This brought the total number of Covid-related deaths to 35,140.

Recoveries stood at 1,030,930 with a recovery rate of 80.6%, with a total of 7,043,680 tests having been completed and 76,202 new tests conducted since the last report.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased,” the minister added.



As cases continue to rise in Gauteng, Premier David Makhura said the province had more than enough beds to counter the surge of Covid-19 in the province.

“We have the better capacity at the moment to face the second wave than we had, in terms of the number of beds as well as the number of personnel and we also have the technology, remember those beds go with technology,” he said on Tuesday.

Below is the district breakdown in Gauteng:

