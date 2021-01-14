Tshwane ANCYL in hot water over Covid-19 ‘steaming’ campaign

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) crisis committee in Gauteng will on Thursday open a case against its Tshwane regional executive committee for allegedly peddling fake news on Covid-19.

This follows a leaked social media campaign by the region, which claims steaming can cure Covid-19.

“We call upon our people to embrace an old African remedy which comes at no cost,” reads the post.

“Steaming two or three times a day whether tested positive for Covid-19 or not. Steam using eucalyptus oil, Vicks, and hot stones. The virus becomes paralysed under extreme heat.”

According to the crisis committee’s Musawenkosi Ngobese, the charges would be against the whole regional executive committee.

“The president of the Republic is occupied with saving lives and it is our collective responsibility to combat any efforts that will undermine the work of government in that regard,” read the crisis committee’s statement.

Under the Disaster Management Act, publishing fake news linked to the coronavirus is illegal.

“Anyone that creates or spreads fake news about the Coronavirus Covid-19 is liable for prosecution. Verify the information before you share information.”

