Covid-19 13.1.2021 12:55 pm

WATCH LIVE: Winde to brief Western Cape legislature on level 3 lockdown rules

Citizen reporter
WATCH LIVE: Winde to brief Western Cape legislature on level 3 lockdown rules

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: ANA

The Western Cape currently has 44,252 active Covid-19 cases, and is currently ranked third in terms of the most active cases.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will on Wednesday afternoon brief the provincial legislature’s ad hoc committee on the adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations. 

The briefing is expected to start at 1pm.

ALSO READ: Dlamini-Zuma: It is difficult to give certainty on how long regulations will last

The Western Cape currently has 44,252 active Covid-19 cases, and is currently ranked third in terms of the most active cases. More than 8000 people have succumbed to the virus in the province so far, just behind the Eastern Cape, which has seen 9039 deaths. 

Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is also expected to brief the committee on the latest figures, expected peaks, oxygen management, hospital capacity, fatality and mortuary management, and the province’s vaccine rollout readiness. 

Watch the briefing live below.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump

Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert

Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition