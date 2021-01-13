WATCH LIVE: Winde to brief Western Cape legislature on level 3 lockdown rules

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will on Wednesday afternoon brief the provincial legislature’s ad hoc committee on the adjusted lockdown level 3 regulations.

The briefing is expected to start at 1pm.

ALSO READ: Dlamini-Zuma: It is difficult to give certainty on how long regulations will last

The Western Cape currently has 44,252 active Covid-19 cases, and is currently ranked third in terms of the most active cases. More than 8000 people have succumbed to the virus in the province so far, just behind the Eastern Cape, which has seen 9039 deaths.

Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo is also expected to brief the committee on the latest figures, expected peaks, oxygen management, hospital capacity, fatality and mortuary management, and the province’s vaccine rollout readiness.

Watch the briefing live below.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.