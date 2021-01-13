Covid-19 vaccine doesn’t have ‘666 beast mark’ – KZN MEC debunks conspiracy theories

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has urged people in the province to work with the government to help debunk myths around Covid-19 and its vaccines.

She also warned those spreading false information about the vaccine, saying they could be liable for prosecution.

Last Thursday, aggrieved community members in Umlazi, KwaMashu, and Ntuzuma set fire to the recently installed 5G masts.

This resulted in multi-million rand damages to telecommunication infrastructure and massive disruption of communication services.

These acts were reportedly driven by conspiracy theories claiming that the 5G network towers were responsible for the spread of the virus through radio waves.

Simelane-Zulu said they were working with the community, religious, and traditional leaders to counter the spread of false information.

“[The] vaccine represents the best hope to save lives. It represents the simplest and most effective way to save lives and the government is committed to saving,” said Simelane Zulu.

“Even in countries where there are no 5G networks, the virus is still spreading.”

Simelane-Zulu also assured people that the vaccine did not have the “666 beast mark” around it, adding that the vaccine was not linked or connected to any religion.

She urged people to verify all information before distributing it.

