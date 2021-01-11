Mthembu tests positive for Covid-19

The Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu has tested positive for Covid-19 after he received his results earlier on Monday, 11 January, Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams confirmed.

In a statement, Williams said Mthembu was the fourth member of the Executive who has tested positive in the past week.

“As per the Covid-19 regulations, Minister Mthembu as well as those who have come in contact with him will immediately self-quarantine.

“He [Mthembu] remains in high spirits and wishes all those who are also fighting the coronavirus a speedy recovery,” Williams said.

Williams further said Cabinet wished Mthembu a speedy recovery.

“As we wish the minister a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus.

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing all health protocols of washing our hands regularly, properly wearing a mask when in public and practicing physical distancing,” she added.

The news comes ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nation address in the evening over developments in relation to the country’s response to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

