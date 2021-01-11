Level 4 provincial lockdown message is ‘fake news’, says Nedlac

A message circulating on social media warning businesses to prepare for a “level 4 provincial lockdown for 30 days” has been slammed by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), the body comprising government, business, labour and community organisations, as fake news.

The bogus message says that a level 4 lockdown will take place from 16 January to 15 February, and that companies can only perform at 10% workforce capacity.

In addition, it alleged that international travel and borders would be shut down, that alcohol and tobacco sales would be “impacted”, and that stricter curfew hours would ensue.

Nedlac executive director Lisa Seftel denied the message’s contents, branding it “fake news”, and confirmed that government had not approached Nedlac about a level 4 lockdown.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday evening on developments relating to the country’s response to Covid-19.

The next “family meeting” follows meetings by the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

