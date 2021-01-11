Covid-19 11.1.2021 01:37 pm

‘We are just waiting for the president’ – Did Makhura slip up about SA’s next ‘family meeting’?

Nica Richards
David Makhura. Picture: Gauteng ANC/Twitter

Gauteng Premier David Makhura was recorded saying the Gauteng health department would host ‘a more detailed media briefing tomorrow – we are just waiting for the president’.

Rumours are rife that another “family meeting” will be taking place on Monday night. 

This after Gauteng Premier David Makhura was recorded saying that the Gauteng health department would host “a more detailed media briefing tomorrow – we are just waiting for the president”.

“Our media briefing will definitely be tomorrow. We will confirm the time once we know when the president is going to speak,” he told eNCA. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s acting spokesperson, Tyrone Seale, told The Citizen that the country would be made aware of any impending addresses ahead of time.

“All I can say is when the president is scheduled to make an announcement, it will be made known ahead of time,” he said.

Makhura and Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi visited Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane on Monday morning, as Gauteng continued to grapple with alarming increases in Covid-19 infections. 

During his visit, Makhura said government foresaw an increase in Gauteng after the festive period, but said the rate of infections was high, presenting significantly higher numbers than the country’s Covid-19 modelling teams could have anticipated. 

Tshwane is now officially the metro with the highest rate of daily Covid-19 infections. 

“The hotspot region in South Africa where the heat is at the moment, is Tshwane,” Makhura confirmed. 

He warned the province’s residents that “the next two weeks are going to be difficult”.

High rates of infections in Tshwane were observed even before Christmas, he added. 

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information is made available.

