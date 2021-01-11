WATCH: Makhura visits Steve Biko Hospital as Covid-19 second wave grips Gauteng

Disturbing images and videos doing the rounds on social media of the state of Covid-19 infections at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane have put into sharp focus the effect the second wave is having on Gauteng’s healthcare system.

A sharp increase in Covid-19 patients has been observed at the hospital since December last year.

In a statement released by the Gauteng health department on Sunday, patients being admitted are reported to be more ill and require critical care.

Patients are also arriving in groups, and others are being referred to the hospital from private and public healthcare faculties in Gauteng, the North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, putting additional strain on a facility already struggling due to the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Watch: Steve Biko hospital battling massive influx of Covid-19 patients

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and health MEC in the province, Nomathemba Mokgethi, visited the hospital on Monday morning.

CEO of Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Dr Mathabo Mathebula taking the Premier and MEC through the area where the fever tents are placed just outside the emergency entrance area. pic.twitter.com/WIrge8HdiH — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 11, 2021

As of Sunday evening, Gauteng had 328,925 Covid-19 cases, with 6142 deaths and 276,998 recoveries.

Early last year, the Tshwane District Hospital was converted into a Covid-19 treating facility – in partnership with Steve Biko Hospital – to increase the amount of beds designated for virus patients.

But despite early interventions, this facility was now under additional pressure, with many patients presenting symptoms that can only be treated in certain hospitals.

Makhura said on Monday morning that there are currently 95 beds at the Tshwane hospital dedicated to Covid-19 patients. 43 of these beds are currently occupied.

He added that other medical and health services will be scaled down to prioritise Covid-19 patients.

Premier @David_Makhura explaining the pressure hospitals are facing. He further explains how Tshwane District Hospital as part of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital complex is managing patients. pic.twitter.com/41bf8u3Ync — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 11, 2021

The images that emerged on social media were of the Steve Biko emergency unit area, which is currently taking in patients in the Priority Three category. Priority Three patients are those who are close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 patients, including contacts who are asymptomatic.

Premier @David_Makhura and MEC @DrMokgethi are this morning visiting Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Following a sharp increase in the number of #COVID19 patients from across the country, the facility is under pressure & has put up two additional tents to accommodate the increase. pic.twitter.com/HDwgxelmDj — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) January 11, 2021

However, the hospital has not turned away any patients yet.

Two additional “fever tents” were constructed over the weekend, to accommodate the renewed increase in Covid-19 cases.

The facility has put up two additional tents over the weekend outside the Emergency Entrance to help serve as a triage and treating area for the increasing number of patients coming into the facility. — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) January 11, 2021

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.