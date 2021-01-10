Covid-19 10.1.2021 12:31 pm

Employment and labour deputy minister hospitalised for Covid-19

Boitumelo Moloi is the Deputy Minister in the Department of Employment and Labour.

The cabinet spokesperson says the deputy minister is recovering well and is confident she will overcome the virus.

The deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Boitumelo Elizabeth Moloi has tested positive for Covid-19, cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said.

Williams said Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results on 6 January.

Williams said Moloi is still in hospital and was “recovering well and confident that she will overcome the virus”.

“All members of the office of the deputy minister who have come in contact with her will undergo self-isolation.

“We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vain, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19.

“Let us all play our part by giving earnest support to those who are fighting this virus. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus.”

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

