Covid-19 9.1.2021 09:09 pm

Obed Bapela tests positive for Covid-19

Citizen Reporter
The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, responsible for traditional affairs, Obed Bapela. (Photo: GCIS)

The deputy minister took his fourth Covid-19 test, after showing symptoms.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Obed Bapela has tested positive for Covid-19, after showing symptoms for the virus.

According to a statement from the presidency, Bapela received his results on Saturday, and as per regulations, is in self-quarantine.

This was the fourth time Bapela was tested for the virus.

“We wish Deputy Minister Bapela, his family as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling the pandemic a speedy recovery,” the statement reads.

