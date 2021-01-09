Obed Bapela tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Obed Bapela has tested positive for Covid-19, after showing symptoms for the virus.

According to a statement from the presidency, Bapela received his results on Saturday, and as per regulations, is in self-quarantine.

This was the fourth time Bapela was tested for the virus.

“We wish Deputy Minister Bapela, his family as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling the pandemic a speedy recovery,” the statement reads.

