Covid-19 8.1.2021 12:21 pm

Nehawu worried over rising Covid-19 infections among front-line workers

Siyanda Ndlovu
Nehawu worried over rising Covid-19 infections among front-line workers

Picture for illustration. Nurses set up new ventilators during an event at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg on 24 August 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The union says the main concern is that infection numbers were surging with people coming back into the province from holidays.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has expressed concern amid an increasing number of front-line workers getting infected by Covid-19.

“At the rate we are going the situation is gradually getting out of hand,” said Clement Marule, Nehawu’s Gauteng coordinator

Marule said the situation could get worse if the government did not give additional resources.

“In ward 20 and 37 in Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital alone we already have 19 workers infected,” said Marule.

“In George Mukhari [hospital], we have 83 frontline workers who are infected. These numbers are as of the middle of December to 4 January.”

Marule said the main concern was that the numbers were surging with people coming back into the province from holidays.

ALSO READ: Gauteng braces for Covid-19 surge as holidaymakers return

“We are getting reports that most of our front-line workers are getting infected. This is a concern for us because we are facing a strain by virtue of numbers growing with people coming back from holidays and the number of hospital admissions growing daily.”

When The Citizen asked if there was a capacity to deal with rising of infection rates, Marule said it was yet to be determined.

“At this point we cannot confidently say we have enough capacity. Our worst fear is to get to the point where we do not have enough beds and equipment,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Limpopo MEC slams accusations of a bed shortage in the province 7.1.2021
ACDP calls for unbanning of Ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment 6.1.2021
Over 3k screened for Covid-19 as holidaymakers return to Gauteng 5.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition