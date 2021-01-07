Covid-19 7.1.2021 07:52 pm

Water and sanitation deputy minister David Mahlobo tests positive for Covid-19

News24 Wire
Former state security minister David Mahlobo. (Photo: GCIS)

The minister in the presidency says the minister remains in good spirits and is in self-quarantine at home.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo has tested positive for Covid-19. He received his results on Thursday.

This was Mahlobo’s first test to be conducted since the outbreak of the virus in South Africa in March 2020.

According to Cabinet spokesperson, Phumla Williams, Mahlobo remains in good spirits and is in self-quarantine at home. All those who have been in contact with him will also self-isolate in their respective homes.

“As South Africa is currently undergoing the second wave of the pandemic, we wish Mahlobo as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling this disease, a speedy recovery.

“We further send our sincerest condolences to those who lost their loved ones to this disease,” Williams said.

“As President Cyril Ramaphosa said: ‘We can and will defeat this pandemic, but only if we each play our part’.

“It is therefore crucial that we continue to follow all health protocols of regularly washing/sanitising our hands, wearing a mask that covers both nose and mouth and practicing physical distancing at all times.”

