Eastern Cape education head Themba Kojana dies of Covid-19

Themba Kojana. Picture: Eastern Cape Department Of Education/ Facebook

Eastern Cape education department head Themba Kojana has died of Covid-19.

Kojana died at a Bloemfontein hospital in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He died hours after he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday evening, confirmed Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade.

“We are facing the storm and we have lost a great administrator who wholeheartedly dedicated his energy in transforming the sector. We are literally shattered as the sector and Eastern Cape. This comes at a time the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape had put its hope in his leadership for the improvement of education for all,” Gade said.

Gade said during his tenure, Kojana led a team of dedicated officials who put the education sector in the province in a better position in terms of education outcomes.

‘Great leader’

He said the Department of Education had lost a calibre of a leader who served the interests of all.

Gade described Kojana as a “public servant in the true sense of the word”. He said his untimely departure will leave a huge gap in the province.

Gade asked members of the public and the media to allow the Kojana family space to grieve in private. Details on the funeral arrangements will be communicated shortly, Gade said.

A former school principal, Kojana holds a BA degree from Vista University and a BEd Honours from the University of the Free State.

His other qualifications include a certificate in education leadership and a certificate in introduction to economics for unionists.

In October, the department lost its communications head and spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani to Covid-19.

