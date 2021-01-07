SALBA distances itself from SAB’s booze lawsuit against government

The South African Liquor Brand Owners’ Association (SALBA) has distanced itself from the legal action lodged by South African Breweries (SAB) against government’s decision to prohibit all sales of alcohol with effect from 29 December 2020.

In a statement, SALBA said that while very concerned about the current prohibition of all alcohol sales, they were not party to the litigation process lodged by SAB on Thursday.

”SALBA shares the concern about the continued increase in the number of Covid-19 cases and would like to work with government and all of society to reduce the impact of the pandemic on the health system and minimise Covid-related deaths,” said SALBA

SALBA believes that there is still an opportunity for government to review its decision to ban alcohol sales, ahead of the ban’s 15 January expiration, as promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to SALBA, the current prohibition of all formal sales of alcohol had only led to a sharp increase in illegal trade of alcohol, driving significant losses for government and business.

“There is no greater risk of Covid-19 infection associated with the sale of alcohol for home consumption,” said SALBA chairman Sibani Mngadi.

