ACDP calls for unbanning of Ivermectin as Covid-19 treatment

If South Africa wants to reduce the burden of huge hospital admissions due to Covid-19, government must reinstate the use of Ivermectin and promote immune-boosting methods, that is according to the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) president Kenneth Meshoe.

Meshoe was addressing members of the media on Wednesday morning.

This is despite experts warning that the drug’s properties were poorly designed and executed for the treatment of the virus.

Meshoe lambasted the way in which the government handled the coronavirus pandemic, which has lead to a huge burden on hospital admissions.

“We call on government and SAHPRA [South African Health Products Regulatory Authority] to review their bad decision to ban Ivermectin, a much-needed medication in South Africa, and allow its use to treat Covid-19 in South Africa in order to save more lives,” said Meshoe.

Echoing the same sentiment was Meshoe’s deputy and MP Wayne Thring, saying there were no grounds for the banning of the drug.

“Government and SAHPRA have failed to give valid reasons for the banning of Ivermectin in SA as a Covid-19 treatment.”

The party said it was ready to take the government to court if it did not heed the call to reinstate the use of Ivermectin.

“The minister of health has been given until the end of today [Wednesday] to respond to an NFP [National Freedom Party] legal challenge. We will likely join this challenge,” said party national executive committee member Bongani Luthuli.

