Over 3k screened for Covid-19 as holidaymakers return to Gauteng

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi joined law-enforcement officers and health officials as screening continues on major routes around the province.

Travellers are returning to the province and the infection rate is expected to soar.

Tuesday marked the second day of these 24-hour roadblocks to monitor commuters returning to Gauteng.

At least 3180 people were screened and 889 tested on Monday at Grasmere toll plaza.

“We only have one person who tested positive… and the person said he will be able to isolate at home,” Mokgethi said of Monday’s operation.

“So far so good. The people are complying, they are putting their masks on and they are voluntarily going for testing. Today [Tuesday] up to now we have screened 1035 and tested 7. We are currently having three people that were screened and their temperature was very high so we will be waiting for their results,” Mokgethi said.

Makhura also echoed Mokgethi’s sentiments of people’s compliance.

“I must say that there has been a lot of cooperation from the people on our roads. There has been a significant compliance, at least for those who are travelling in public transport, and they are wearing their masks,” said Makhura.

Premier @David_Makhura together with the MEC @GP_CommSafety @FaithMazibukoSA are joining law enforcement agencies to assess compliance with COVID-19 regulations. pic.twitter.com/D9oQ84bPPH — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) January 5, 2021

He also urged people not to let their guards down when they are at home.

“One of the messages we are saying to them is that when you get home, do not take off the mask because we depend entirely on the cooperation of citizens in the fight against Covid-19.”

“Wearing the mask is not for the government. You are wearing the mask help to save a life to help ensure that we slow down the infections. Masks do save lives,” he said.

News editor’s note: In a previous version of this article some of the screening and testing numbers were inadvertently inaccurately reported. We apologise for the error.

