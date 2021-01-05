79 new healthcare workers deployed to Western Cape’s frontline

A total of 79 new healthcare workers started work in various facilities across the metro today, Monday 4 January.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said the province is still working hard to source additional healthcare workers.

The 79 are made up of 17 professional nurses, 19 staff nurses, 41 nursing assistants and 2 operational managers.

“This year’s new community service doctors are also being added to our staff complement.

There will be a staggered addition of staff throughout this week and there is a system in place to coordinate appointments per region to ensure that staff are placed where required,” said Winde.

“I want to extend my appreciation to all of the healthcare workers who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic and extend a warm welcome to those who will be starting work with us this year.”

As of 13:00 on 4 January, the Western Cape has 41 538 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 218 836 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 169 962 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 146 additional deaths, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 7 336.

Winde urged those returning to work to observe health protocols by:

-Staying home if you are not feeling well, or experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

-Wearing your mask correctly (covering your nose and mouth)

-Washing your hands regularly throughout the day

-Avoiding crowded areas such as communal eating areas and elevators

-Avoiding sharing office equipment. Where this is not possible, ensure that equipment is properly cleaned between uses.

-Keep windows and doors open to allow for the circulation of fresh air.

-Keep a distance of 1.5 metres from your co-workers.

-Wash or clean frequently touched items such as reception areas, counter tops, door handles and bathroom fixtures.

