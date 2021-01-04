No planned NCCC meeting, says government spokesperson amid level 5 fears

South Africans have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to avoid another hard lockdown, amid rising cases of Covid-19.

As of Sunday, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases was 1,100,748, with 11,859 cases identified in the last 24 hours.

A further 402 Covid-19 related deaths were also reported: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 2, Gauteng 73, KwaZulu-Natal 85, Limpopo 23, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 107. This brings the total number of deaths to 29,577.

A message circulating on social media has caused an uproar among South Africans, who say another hard lockdown would make life even more difficult for them.

The message reads in part: ” The National Coronavirus Command Council [NCCC] will be meeting this afternoon following calls from hospitals and healthcare workers to implement a harsher lockdown.

“Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu confirmed that members of the NCCC were recalled from leave to address the concerns as cases of Covid-19 continue to soar by the day. It is expected that stricter regulations will be discussed.

“Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale says the meeting will be taking place this afternoon but could not confirm when President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on an update Confirmed President Ramaphosa to address the nation tomorrow as number continues to rise

“South Africa is experiencing a second wave of the pandemic and things are now from bad to worse. Some countries are also imposing bans on flight from South Africa. It’s believed that the President will take South Africa to level 5 of the lockdown for a period of 7 days starting tomorrow midnight. It’s a total lockdown for a week. Hospitals are overwhelmed by trauma and Covid-19 cases, continued our source from the Presidency.”

However, government spokesperson Phumla Williams said the message doing the rounds was fake.

“It is fake. There is no planned NCCC meeting,” she said.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has urged the public to be cautious of the Covid-19 second wave, calling on young people to be fully conscious of their agency and the role they must play to protect everyone from Covid-19.

“We, as government, have and will continue to mobilise all the state machinery we have at our disposal to fight Covid-19. But this virus can only be defeated by each and every South African’s sense of duty and compassion.

South Africans must commit to small gatherings, responsible drinking, frequent sanitising or washing of hands and surfaces, social distancing and consistent wearing of masks, added Mkhize.

