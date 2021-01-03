Daily Covid-19 update: New cases drop to 11,859, deaths at 402

As of Sunday 3 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,100,748, with 11,859 cases identified in the last 24 hours.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement: “Regrettably, a further 402 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 2, Gauteng 73, KwaZulu-Natal 85, Limpopo 23, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 107. This brings the total to 29,577 deaths

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased. Our recoveries currently stand at 887,701. Our recoveries now stand at 903,679, with a recovery rate of 82,1%.”

Earlier on Sunday, Mkhize revealed that South Africa was targeting a minimum of 67% of the population for the vaccine to ensure herd immunity, about 40 million people, in phase one of the rollout.

In a briefing with health officials on Sunday to outline the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, he said that the target was to have the majority of people in the country vaccinated by the end of 2021.

