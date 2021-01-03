SA targeting 40 million people in phase one of Covid-19 vaccine rollout

South Africa is targeting a minimum of 67% of the population for the vaccine to ensure herd immunity, about 40 million people, in phase one of the rollout.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, in a briefing on Sunday to outline the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine, said that the target was to have the majority of people in the country vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Mkhize also said that the elderly, people with comorbidities, healthcare workers will be the first to be vaccinated in this phase.

He said South Africa was currently in talks with various manufacturers over stock availability of vaccines.

“We have signed non-disclosure agreements with various manufacturers, and we are waiting for specific offers to be discussed.

He also added that government had already started planning the distribution of vaccines, and that civil societies, private enterprise and traditional leaders would all be involved.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC.

