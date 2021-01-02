KZN resort forced to close after manager tests positive for Covid-19

The Hilltop Resort located in the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal has closed with immediate effect.

Ezemvelo KZN wildlife said in a statement on Saturday evening that this was a precautionary measure to reduce interactions and the spread of the virus among guests.

The manager, as per his duties, interacted with all resort staff, and some guests.

“The resort will probably open on Thursday,” the statement read.

All guests who are currently residing at the resort have been made to self-isolate in their accommodation facilities, if they are willing to cook and clean for themselves.

All guests whose bookings may be affected due to the quarantine can transfer to Mpila Resort, also located in the park, or to Mantuma Resort at the nearby Mkhuze Game Reserve.

Hilltop Resort said guests who were booked to stay will be allowed to choose any other Ezemvelo resort, should the above two resorts not suit them.

Refunds and re-bookings are also on the table, Ezemvelo KZN wildlife assured.

Members of the public are still being encouraged to visit the Hluhluwe park, but must make use of the Centenary Centre to purchase food, as the Hilltop Resort’s resultant is also closed.

For more information on your booking, contact the resort via email at bookings@kznwildlife.com, or call 033 845 1000. Tiny Major can also be contacted personally on 076 481 5539.

