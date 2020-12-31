Deputy Police minister tests positive for Covid-19

The Police Ministry on Thursday confirmed that deputy police minister, Cassel Mathale, has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the ministry’s statement, Mathale is asymptomatic, and is self-isolating.

A total of 21 294 South African police service employees have tested positive across the country so far.

Of these, 336 succumbed to Covid-19, and 19 618 have recovered.

The police force in the Western Cape is currently ailing the most, with the highest recorded infections, currently at 3 587.

Gauteng currently has 3 436 SAPS members with Covid-19, followed by the Eastern Cape, with 2 968 infections, KwaZulu-Natal with 2 632 cases, the Free State with 1 285, and the Northern Cape, currently at 941 positive cases.

The North West has 856 members with Covid-19, Mpumalanga is at 724, and the lowest recorded infections within the police force are in Limpopo, currently at 595.

Police minister, Bheki Cele expressed his well wishes to Mathale and all infected SAPS members.

“I’m also sending the deepest condolences to all the members in blue who have succumbed to this killer virus, I hope these infections and deaths don’t deter the remainder of the police service in forging ahead with the job at hand.”

