Lotteries Commission chair Prof Bongani Khumalo succumbs to Covid-19 complications

Christelle du Toit
Prof Bongani Khumalo died from Covid-19 related complications at Morningside Hospital on Wednesday. Picture: Twitter.

The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) says it is saddened by the passing of Prof Bongani Khumalo, chairperson of the second national lottery operator, Gidani.

Khumalo died from Covid-19 related complications at Morningside Hospital on Wednesday morning.

NLC Commissioner, Thabang Mampane sent condolences to Khumalo’s family.

Mampane said the NLC “is richer for having worked with him, a consummate strategist and captain of industry.”

Khumalo previously worked with the South African Red Cross Society, Eskom, and the School of Business Leadership at the University of South Africa (Unisa), and was a former SABC and Anglo Platinum board member.

 

