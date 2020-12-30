Deputy Minister of Home Affairs tests positive for Covid-19

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, on Wednesday.

Motsoaledi was briefing the media on immigration matters and border law enforcement under the adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3.

According to Motsoaledi, Nzuza is not showing any symptoms yet and is self-isolating at home.

Nzuza was still doing official duties in public on Christmas day.

Deputy Minister Nzuza and MEC Dr Mokgethi hand over gifts and birth certificate to Zizipho Nobuzana at Leratong Hospital. Zizipho delivered her daughter this morning. DM Nzuza encouraged parents to register their newborns at health facilities before the go home or within 30 days pic.twitter.com/tuaVRxTdMK — HomeAffairsSA (@HomeAffairsSA) December 25, 2020

Deputy Minister Nzuza and MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi listen to a presentation on Carletonville Hospital’s operations and Home Affairs services offered at the hospital #gautenghealth pic.twitter.com/b9Sy3QAaTv — HomeAffairsSA (@HomeAffairsSA) December 25, 2020

Other Members of Parliament (MPs) who have contracted Covid-1i include ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, fellow ACDP MP Steve Swart, ANC MP Cedric Frolick, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, and ANC MPs Martha Mmola and Zamuxolo Peter who both passed away from Covid-19 related complications.

