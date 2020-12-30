Covid-19 30.12.2020 11:17 am

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs tests positive for Covid-19

Christelle du Toit
The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs, Njabulo Nzuza has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Parliament of RSA.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, on Wednesday.

Motsoaledi was briefing the media on immigration matters and border law enforcement under the adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3.

ALSO READ: Zuma ‘in good spirits’ after Covid-19 rumours

According to Motsoaledi, Nzuza is not showing any symptoms yet and is self-isolating at home.

Nzuza was still doing official duties in public on Christmas day.

Other Members of Parliament (MPs) who have contracted Covid-1i include ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe, fellow ACDP MP Steve Swart, ANC MP Cedric Frolick, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, and ANC MPs Martha Mmola and Zamuxolo Peter who both passed away from Covid-19 related complications.

READ NEXT: Meshoe claims ‘politician’ cooked his Covid-19 results to drive message to black people

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


