WATCH: Motsoaledi updates SA on level 3 immigration, border law enforcement

The Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi will on Wednesday brief members of the media on immigration matters and border law enforcement under the adjusted Covid-19 alert level 3 at 11am.

In a statement, the Minister’s office said in the wake of the President’s announcements on Monday night, traveler volumes are expected to be above normal because of people returning to South Africa and Motsoaledi will outline government’s intervention in this regard.

On Monday, President Ramaphosa announced measures including a ban on the sale of alcohol and the closure of all beaches apart from in the Northern Cape.

READ IN FULL: Government publishes adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations

However, unlike during the previous level 3 in May, interprovincial travel was not banned.

Three airports were also to remain open to international flights and one land border open to those wanting to enter the country by road.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC:

