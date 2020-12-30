Zuma ‘in good spirits’ after Covid-19 rumours

Former president, Jacob Zuma is reportedly well and enjoying the festive season at home with his family despite reports that he and wife, Gertrude Sizakele Khumalo, were hospitalised in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) due to Covid-19.

Sunday World reported on Tuesday that Zuma and MaKhumalo were admitted to a hospital in Richards Bay and that they both tested positive for Covid-19.

However, a statement released later on Tuesday by Zuma’s son, Edward, did not allude to Zuma or Khumalo suffering from Covid-19.

“Former president Jacob Zuma is well and in good spirits,” Edward said.

In addition to assuring the country that Zuma is “in good spirits” while observing updated lockdown Level 3 restrictions with his family at home, Edward wished those affected by “the invisible animal attacking our beloved citizens” all be protected.

He also requested that South Africans adhere to regulations put in place to curb the deadly second wave currently sweeping across the country.

