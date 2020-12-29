Covid-19 29.12.2020 12:37 pm

Christelle du Toit
National parks to remain open under level 3 – SANParks

South African National Parks (SANParks) says its national parks will remain open under the amended level three regulations laid out by the State President in his address on Monday. Image: iStock.

Overnight reservations at parks where there is controlled access remain unaffected.

South African National Parks (SANParks) says its national parks will remain open under the amended level three regulations laid out by the State President in his address on Monday.

In a statement, SANParks acting CEO Xola Mkefe said in line with the amended regulations, day and overnight guests are still welcomed… “and everyone is encouraged to abide by the regulations when entering any of our national parks.”

He said SANParks is obligated to ensure that all its operations are managed under the strictest health protocols to safeguard both staff and guests.

“As a result, we are continuing with limiting face to face contact between staff and guests by encouraging online and telephonic day visit bookings,” said Mkefe.

He noted that overnight reservations at parks where there is controlled access remain unaffected.

Opening and closing times of gates, as well as some early morning and evening activities, may be affected and visitors have been requested to seek clarity at the parks or camps where these bookings may have been made.

Mkefe said “SANParks is currently studying the amended regulations and seeking clarity in some areas and information will be shared in due course with the public”.

