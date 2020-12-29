Covid-19 29.12.2020 09:56 am

WATCH: NCCC briefs SA on adjusted level 3 regulations

Christelle du Toit
Cooperative Governance Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS

South Africans learned on Monday that alcohol sales would be suspended, the curfew extended, and gatherings prohibited for two weeks, but the implications of inter-provincial ravel, for example, were not immediately clear. 

Hot on the heels of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on Monday, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is set to explain the adjusted level 3 regulations that are in effect as of Tuesday.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, and Minister of Bheki Cele will host the briefing.

Dlamini-Zuma on Tuesday gazetted the new regulations that are to govern the new normal for South Africans.

ALSO READ: Some unexpected regulations for SA’s adjusted level 3 lockdown

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of the SABC: 

 

