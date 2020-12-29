Some unexpected regulations for SA’s adjusted level 3 lockdown

South Africans learn on Monday that alcohol sales would not be allowed under the amended level 3 lockdown regulations, effective as of Tuesday, but might not have realised the full extent of the restrictions being imposed on them.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in the wake of the 1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases begin breached, and painted a bleak picture of the capacity of the health system to cope with the second wave of the pandemic.

He announced that citizens could now face fines and even jail time for not wearing masks in public and that no more than 50 people may attend funerals.

On Tuesday, the Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the new regulations, with some surprises.

In the country’s previous level 3 lockdown earlier in the year, gatherings were still allowed, including at places of worship, but these have been banned for a period of 14 days this time around.

However, some of the other restrictions published by Dlamini-Zuma include:

The only beaches that are still open, are in the Northern Cape.

Restaurants, conferencing and dining venues may not have more than 50 people in an indoor venue and 100 in an outdoor venue with distancing being maintained. Bars, taverns, and shebeens are to be closed.

Business premises, including supermarkets, are limited to 50% of their floor space.

Evictions are not allowed without a court order.

Initiations are prohibited across the country although those already at initiation schools can complete the process.

The country’s land borders are again closed, apart from the Kosi Bayport of entry.

Only three airports will remain open to international flights with strict regulations imposed on travelers.

Busses and taxis are limited to 70% capacity for trips exceeding 200kms, but can operate at 100% on shorter trips.

Cinemas, theatres, casinos, and gyms can remain open but need to close at 8pm in order to adhere to the extended curfew hours for all citizens.

You can read the regulations, in full, below:

