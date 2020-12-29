READ IN FULL: Government publishes adjusted level 3 lockdown regulations

As the country woke up to another level 3 lockdown, under amended restrictions, government published the regulations for the new normal in the government gazette.

On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa pained a bleak picture of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and said South Africans had little to celebrate as they prepared to enter 2021.

On Tuesday, the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, and Minister of Bheki Cele will host a briefing on Tuesday to unpack the restrictions and regulations.

EXPLAINED: What is adjusted level 3 lockdown?

However, Dlamini-Zuma has also published the regulatory framework for all South Africans.

The country last experienced level 3 lockdown in May 2020 when government regulations included a ban on alcohol consumption in bars and restaurants, but permitted faith-based gatherings and exercising in public.

This time around though, all gatherings have been banned for a period of 14 days in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read the full regulations below:

