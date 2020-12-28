EXPLAINED: What is adjusted level 3 lockdown?

With President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday evening that the country is moving to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as of midnight, South Africans are seeking clarity on what this entails.

The country last experienced level 3 lockdown in May 2020 when government regulations included a ban on alcohol consumption in bars and restaurants, but permitted faith-based gatherings and exercising in public.

This time around though, all gatherings have been banned for a period of 14 days in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, and Minister of Bheki Cele will host a briefing on Tuesday to unpack the restrictions and regulations, this is what is known so far:

An extended curfew will be in effect.

Alcohol sales are prohibited.

South Africa is at Alert #Level3: Restrictions on the sale and consumption of #Alcohol pic.twitter.com/uFM0vluCPB — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) December 28, 2020

Wearing a mask in public is mandatory.

South Africa is at Alert #Level3: Wearing a cloth mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth is mandatory when in public #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/GWwMSQ1iPE — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) December 28, 2020

South Africa is at Alert #Level3: Enforcement of regulations #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/9szfyMBIGu — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) December 28, 2020

A number of hotspots were added to the list of existing areas of concern, with the country’s economic hub included.

South Africa is at Alert #Level3: Avoid closed spaces, crowded places and close contact with others. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/xXEOHIlvOr — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) December 28, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.