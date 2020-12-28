Covid-19 28.12.2020 09:16 pm

EXPLAINED: What is adjusted level 3 lockdown?

Christelle du Toit
EXPLAINED: What is adjusted level 3 lockdown?

A graffiti on the closed iron curtain of a restaurant reads ‘Covid 19-84’, referring to the book of Orwell 1984, on 10 December 2020 in Paris, France. Picture: Joel Saget/AFP

The country last experienced level 3 lockdown in May 2020, when government regulations included a ban on alcohol consumption in bars and restaurants, but permitted faith-based gatherings and exercising in public.

With President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday evening that the country is moving to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as of midnight, South Africans are seeking clarity on what this entails.

The country last experienced level 3 lockdown in May 2020 when government regulations included a ban on alcohol consumption in bars and restaurants, but permitted faith-based gatherings and exercising in public.

This time around though, all gatherings have been banned for a period of 14 days in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the Minister of Cooperative Governance, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, and Minister of Bheki Cele will host a briefing on Tuesday to unpack the restrictions and regulations, this is what is known so far:

An extended curfew will be in effect.

Alcohol sales are prohibited.

Wearing a mask in public is mandatory.

A number of hotspots were added to the list of existing areas of concern, with the country’s economic hub included.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition