Daily Covid-19 update: New cases drop to 7458 with 336 more deaths

As of Monday 28 December, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1,011,871, with 7458 identified in the last 24 hours.

Minister of Health Zweli said in a statement: “Regrettably, today we report a further 336 Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 8, Gauteng 22, KwaZulu-Natal 49 and Western Cape 148. This brings the total to 27,071 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. Our recoveries currently stand at 849,974. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.”

Earlier on Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that South Africa would be moving to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as of midnight.

“Unless we act now, and unless we act decisively, the number of new infections will far exceed what we experienced in the first wave,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa confirmed that the majority of new cases were emanating from the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal, with an alarming increase in Limpopo.

