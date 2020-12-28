Second wave prompts MJC to appeal to Muslim community to cancel all events

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has made an urgent appeal to the Muslim community to immediately cease or cancel all social gatherings or events in light of the second wave of Covid-19.

This after the MJC met with a panel of medical professionals who gave it advise on the spread of the disease.

“This was followed by deliberations of the Fatwa Committee and a meeting of the General Majlis of the MJC,” the council said in a statement on Sunday.

The council said it was determined that social gatherings contribute significantly to the spread of Covid-19.

The council encouraged that virtual methods be used for social interaction and gatherings and suggested that weddings should be postponed or held in a way with minimum risk to contributing towards the spread of Covid-19.

“Only the bare minimum of individuals should attend funerals,” the statement reads.

The council also said: “Ulama and imams are encouraged to record and circulate for the community such talks and lectures that will fortify them in the days that lie ahead.”

The council said masajid who cannot observe Covid-19 protocols should immediately close until further notice.

“In view of the present unabated surge in infections and rise in fatalities, we very strongly advise even those masajid that have been and will continue to stringently implement preventative measures to also close.

“In line with the Sunnah, adhan must continue from the masajid together with the exhortation to perform salah at home.”

Meanwhile, the director of the Jesuit Institute of South Africa, Father Russell Pollitt SJ said he was of the view that the real spread of Covid-19 was not churches gatherings but social ones such as parties.

Pollitt acknowledged that funerals also contribute to the spread of the disease, but said he does not think restricting church gatherings was necessary.

He called on the government to clamp down on social gatherings and possibly consider moving the country to Level 2 Lockdown.

