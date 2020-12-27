SA breaches one million Covid-19 cases after 9 502 new positives

On Sunday, 27 December 2020, South Africa breached one million cases of Covid-19 in South Africa, with a cumulative total of 1 004 413 cases reported.

A cumulative 6 445 318 tests have been conducted with 29 494 tests completed since the last report, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

“Regrettably, today we report 214 Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 123, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu-Natal 13, Northern Cape 5 and Western Cape 56. This brings the total to 26 735 deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

“Our recoveries currently stand at 844 874. This represents a recovery rate of 84,1%.”

We have now breached one million cumulative #COVID19 cases in South Africa. We must adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions to prevent the further spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/GopO3bJZp8 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 27, 2020

EU countries on Sunday embarked on a vaccination campaign to defeat the “nightmare” of Covid-19, with the first to be immunised expressing emotion after their jab and leaders hailing a milestone in the fight against the pandemic.

The vaccine is a glimmer of hope for a continent yearning for a return to normal from a pandemic that has killed 1.76 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year and caused at least 80 million confirmed cases, according to an AFP tally.

But polls have shown many Europeans are unwilling to take the vaccine, which could impede its effectiveness in beating the virus, while it will take months for large chunks of the population to be immunised.

