Johannesburg still has highest number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng

Gauteng Health Department has released a breakdown of Covid-19 cases in each district in the province.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the total number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stands at 269 889, with 5305 deaths. Currently, there are 2229 people hospitalised in public and private hospitals.

Johannesburg has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the province at 112 116 and the highest number of deaths at 1977. Tshwane is second with 64 030 and 1141 deaths.

On Christmas day, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 983 359 with 14796 new cases having been confirmed.

District breakdowns:

#COVID19 || GAUTENG CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES DISTRICT BREAKDOWN

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gauteng as at 25 December 2020 sits at 269 889 with 242 433 recoveries and 5305 deaths. #StaySafe #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/coqpdW47Cy — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) December 26, 2020











