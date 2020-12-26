Covid-19 26.12.2020 05:39 pm

Johannesburg still has highest number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng

Citizen reporter
MEC Bandile Masuku and Minister Zweli Mkhize visited Nasrec as part of monitoring state of readiness as COVID-19 cases increase in Gauteng and to support staff working during pandemic, 20 July 2020. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stands at 269 889, with 5305 deaths.

Gauteng Health Department has released a breakdown of Covid-19 cases in each district in the province.

In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the total number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stands at 269 889, with 5305 deaths. Currently, there are 2229 people hospitalised in public and private hospitals.

Johannesburg has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the province at 112 116 and the highest number of deaths at 1977. Tshwane is second with 64 030 and 1141 deaths.

On Christmas day, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 983 359 with 14796 new cases having been confirmed.

District breakdowns:




