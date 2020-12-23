Covid-19 23.12.2020 07:15 pm

Mineworkers returning to North West mines next year to undergo mandatory quarantine

News24 Wire
Mineworkers returning to North West mines next year to undergo mandatory quarantine

Image courtesy Chance Agrella/Freerangestock.com

North West provincial spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said some of the mineworkers working in North West were from provinces such as the Eastern Cape.

Mineworkers who will be returning to their posts next year in the North West from hotspot provinces will undergo a mandatory quarantine period.

North West provincial spokesperson Vuyisile Ngesi said some of the mineworkers working in North West were from provinces such as the Eastern Cape.

This province was identified by the National Coronavirus Command Council as among the hotspots in the country.

Ngesi said premier Job Mokgoro earlier alluded that there might be a need for mandatory quarantine for people returning to the North West after having visited Covid-19 hotspot areas during the festive season.

“It is a common fact that most of the mineworkers from the Rustenburg platinum belt and the gold mines in Matlosana will be visiting the Eastern Cape, which has been declared a hotspot by the National Coronavirus Command Council,” said Ngesi.

Mokgoro earlier told Newzroom Afrika that mineworkers would go through a compulsory process of quarantining for the prescribed 14 days before they could start work.

“But the good thing is mining houses are very thorough and strict and are proceeding with screening on a daily basis. We are going to leave no stone unturned and ensure we work with them. I must emphasise that nobody is going to be allowed to return to work without compulsory mandatory quarantine. In addition to that, on a daily basis mining houses will be looking after them,” said Mokgoro.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Court dismisses Brackenfell High School’s application against EFF

World Sport Covid-hit 2020: 15 sporting moments we won’t easily forget

Business News New SA-China agreement creates opportunity for fruit exports

Courts AfriForum loses court bid to reopen beaches

Editorials The Guptas can’t hide from the world


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition