Limpopo on high Covid-19 alert

Limpopo Premier Stanley Mathabatha has warned residents about the resurgence of Covid-19 infections in the province.

The warning comes after the province recorded an increased number of infections in the Makhado, Thulamela, Polokwane and Thabazimbi municipalities.

The province is now on high alert.

“Among the major contributing factors of the second wave in the province is the behaviour displayed by majority of young people during this festive season. Videos have so far emerged on social media platforms where young people are attending super-spreader events and completely ignoring health protocols,” said Mathabatha in a statement.

The premier has condemned super-spreader events such as sports tournaments, street bashes, weddings, and drinking sprees at taverns and shebeens.

“We are reiterating our clarion call to society in general to treat this year’s festive season as business unusual. Parents are requested to take responsibility for the action of the youth. Movements should be limited as much as possible.

“Events should be attended by close family, few friends and a limited number of relatives. People are urged to wear masks, exercise social distancing, practise health hygiene at all times. We are under siege because of this pandemic and we should all practise the new normal.”

As of Tuesday, South Africa had identified a total of 940,212 positive cases of Covid-19.

339 more deaths had also been identified since the last report: 107 from Eastern Cape, eight from Free State, 30 from Gauteng, 45 from KwaZulu-Natal, seven from Limpopo and 142 from Western Cape.

This brought the total number of deaths to 25,246.

