SA Tourism launches initiative to curb Covid-19 in hotspot areas

South African Tourism (SA Tourism) has launched an initiative for all graded establishments in Covid-19 hotspot areas as the country experiences a second wave of infections.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and Sarah Baartman district in the Eastern Cape, as well as the Garden Route in the Western Cape, were declared as hotspots by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, with government imposing further restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

SA Tourism’s initiative – which will be implemented through the Tourism Grading Council of South Africa (TGCSA) – is set to roll out in these areas.

ALSO READ: Turmoil on the coast: Tourism industry tossed about by beach closures

The organisation said around 565 graded establishments across the three regions would benefit from a technology solution called the Automated Data Capturing Solution (ACDS), which would assist establishments with real-time registration of guests.

Meanwhile, SA Tourism chief executive officer (CEO), Sisa Ntshona, said he was excited by the capabilities of the ACDS and the benefits that came with the solution.

“As part of phase one of the ACDS, every establishment through a unique QR code will be able to capture the details of their guests which may assist with the tracking and tracing process when positive cases arise in the region,” he said in a statement.

Ntshona said he would visit establishments in the three municipalities where SA Tourism had also provided graded establishments with sanitiser dispensers and information to create awareness and educate travellers regarding the need for compliance.

READ MORE: 891 cancellations in Garden Route since beach closures, costing over R14m – survey

“Our graded establishments are on the front line of the pandemic as they welcome guests both local and international to their establishments. They need to be equipped with the necessary tools to create awareness, and at the same time ensure that safety protocols and compliance are adhered to,” he added.

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.