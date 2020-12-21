Engcobo councillor Mbuyisi Gqithiyeza dies days after contracting Covid-19

Engcobo ward councillor and chairperson of the Rules Committee Mbuyisi Gqithiyeza has died after contracting Covid-19.

According to council speaker, Nobantu Macingwane, Gqithiyeza died after he was admitted to hospital on 15 December. He was rushed to hospital after falling ill.

“On behalf of the Engcobo Council, I would like to personally pay tribute to such a dedicated cadre and a servant of all, who relentlessly served the entire Ngcobo Community for the betterment of their lives,” said Macingwane.

Gqithiyeza joined the Engcobo Municipal Council in 2011 as a ward councillor, and was elected as the chairperson of the Rules Committee in 2016. He served as head of the committee until his death.

Macingwane described his as a brave leader who served the people of Ngcobo with diligence.

“In the Council, as the chairperson of Rules committee, he was exemplary in his behaviour and was able to instil a sense of good behaviour and discipline and adherence to all provisions of the council code of conduct,” she added.

She conveyed her condolences to Gqithiyeza’s wife and children.

“In remembrance of councillor Gqithiyeza, let us all commit ourselves and do everything possible within our reach to flatten the spread of the virus.”

As at Sunday night, the country’s Covid-19 death toll was 24 691, with over 921 000 infections registered since March. A total of 793 914 people have recovered after contracting the virus.

