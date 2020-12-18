Covid-19 18.12.2020 07:01 pm

WATCH: 18% to 19% of virus cases in SA is new variant, Mkhize’s panel says

Citizen reporter
WATCH: 18% to 19% of virus cases in SA is new variant, Mkhize’s panel says

Professor Salim Abdool Karim | Image: Screenshot

The variant is similar to the one found in the UK, Prof. Salim Abdool Karim said.

“We don’t know where it came from and how it was formed,” Professor Salim Abdool Karim said during Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s panel discussion on Friday.

He added that the new variant was first found in Nelson Mandela Bay, and they don’t know yet how severe this variant could be.

A similar variant was found in other countries, like the UK, but the prevalence is much higher in South Africa at between 80% and 90% of all cases, Karim said.

It would take a little time to know if vaccines will be effective against this variant, he said, as it is still being studied.

However, the same treatment and strategies seem to be working against the new variant.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition